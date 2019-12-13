subscribe to newsletter
PGO Asking Court To Arrest Suspect Of Journalist Sheremet Murder Kuzmenko With No Right To Bail

Даша Зубкова
PGO, Pavel Sheremet, Sheremet murder, bail, Yuliya Kuzmenko

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has requested the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to arrest Yuliya Kuzmenko, suspected of assassinating journalist Pavel Sheremet, with no right to bail.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from her lawyer, Vlad Dobosh.

At present, the lawyer is studying the request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police has detained suspects of the Sheremet's murder.

The police have reported about five suspects of the crime: volunteer Yuliya Kuzmenko; musician and military Andrii Antonenko; volunteers husband and wife Vladyslav and Inna Hryschenko; and military Yana Duhar.

