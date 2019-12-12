Police Notifies Person Of Attacking MP Bohdanets At Agricultural Committee Meeting

Police has notified a man of attacking member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Andrii Bohdanets, at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agriculture.

Press service of the Kyiv city police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police have not named the alleged attacker.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office has opened a criminal case upon the attack on Bohdanets at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agriculture.