November Inflation 0.1%

Даша Зубкова
inflation, consumer prices

In November 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.1%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, in November, foodstuff and soft beverage prices fell by 0.2%, prices for clothes and footwear decreased by 1.4%, cost of housing-public utility services rose by 2.8%, health care services increased in cost by 0.3% and cost of education remained stable.

In November 2019, consumer prices rose by 5.1% over November 2018.

Inflation in the first eleven months of 2019 made 4.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.7%, and in the first ten months of 2019 inflation made 4.2%.

In 2018, inflation was 9.8%; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2019 expects inflation of 7.4%.

