Kobolev Has Largest Remuneration Among Oil And Gas Company Executives In 5 European Countries In 2017 – Rada Financial And Economic Analysis Office

Даша Зубкова
The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev has the largest remuneration among the heads of oil and gas companies in five member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

This is stated in a study conducted by the parliament’s office of financial and economic analysis.

According to the study, Kobolev’s average monthly wage was EUR 31,511 in 2017, which is 136 times the average wage in the country.

The head of Ofgem (United Kingdom) in 2017 received EUR 26,667 per month (13 times the average salary in the country), the head of Engie (France) EUR 19,667 (nine times), the head of Tranzgaz (Romania) EUR 18,500 (36 times more), the head of Gaz-system (Poland) EUR 17,250 (23 times more), and the head of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba EUR 16,417 (26 times more).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kobolev was paid a bonus of UAH 47.1 million in 2017.

Naftogaz of Ukraine’s supervisory board decided in May 2017 to pay bonuses to the company’s executives for the company’s victory in its dispute with the Gazprom gas company (Russia) over a contract for transit of natural gas at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

The approved amount of bonuses totaled USD 46.3 million or 1% of the arbitration award (USD 4.6 billion). USD 20.7 million (UAH 541 million) was paid immediately as the first installment of the bonus.

