39.2% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People In Rada Election, 11.1% For Opposition Platform, 8.4% For European Solidarity, 7.4% For Batkivschyna, 3.8 % For Holos

28 November 2019, Thursday, 18:33 19
39.2% of Ukrainians would vote for the Servant of the People party, 11.1% for the Opposition Platform - For Life  party, 8.4% for the European Solidarity party, 7.4% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, and 3.8% for the Holos party if a parliamentary election was held in the near future.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, according to the results of the poll, 60% of the respondents in it said they would definitely participate if the parliamentary election was held in the near future, 16% said they would most likely participate, 5% said they would most likely not participate, 16% said they would definitely not participate, and 3% said they were undecided.

The results of the poll indicate that four political parties would overcome the 5-percent barrier to entry to the parliament if the parliamentary election was held in the near future.

Out of the respondents that said they would participate in such an election, 2.3% said they would vote for the Strength and Honor party, 2% for the Civic Position party, 1.9% for the Oleh Liashko Radical Party, 1.5% for the Sharii party, 1.4% for Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy party, 1.4% for the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party, and 1.1% for the Opposition Bloc party.

The Rating sociological group polled 2,500 adults from November 20 to 24 via face-to-face interviews.

The statistical margin of sampling error does not exceed 2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 53% of Ukrainians polled by the Rating sociological group consider President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a more effective president than his predecessor Petro Poroshenko.

