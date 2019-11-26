subscribe to newsletter
23.85 24.15
26.15 26.65
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Passes To PGO Draft Charge Papers Against MP Fedina As For Alleged Threats To Zelenskyy
26 November 2019, Tuesday, 13:37 11
Politics 2019-11-26T16:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Passes To PGO Draft Charge Papers Against MP Fedina As For Alleged Threats To Zelenskyy

SBI Passes To PGO Draft Charge Papers Against MP Fedina As For Alleged Threats To Zelenskyy

SBI, PFO, Charge Papers, Sofia Fedina, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Fedina

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has passed to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) a draft charge papers against member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Sofia Fedina, as for alleged threats to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the prosecutor's office obtained a draft recommendation for the Verkhovna Rada as for approval of bringing Fedina to justice.

In compliance with preliminary data, on October 26, Fedina conducted an online YouTube and Facebook broadcast from Lviv in which she expressed threats of murder to Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, the PGO opened a criminal case upon statements made by Fedina against Zelenskyy.

Больше новостей о: SBI PFO Charge Papers Sofia Fedina President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy Fedina

Archive
News
Ukraine Falls 11 Positions And Becomes 65th In Paying Taxes 2020 Rating 13:40
SBI Passes To PGO Draft Charge Papers Against MP Fedina As For Alleged Threats To Zelenskyy 13:37
Court Grants SBI Access To Data Of Diplomatic Passport Of Poroshenko 13:34
Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko Pays Bail Of UAH 3 Million 13:31
NBU To Introduce UAH 5 Coins From December 20, 2019 And UAH 10 Coins From 2020 13:19
more news
Expert findings, deposit guarantee fund reports and NBU completely refute NABU`s accusations, - lawyers on the VAB Bank case 17:30
NABU's case against Oleg Bakhmatyuk is politically motivated, and Sytnik has a direct conflict of interests - lawyers 17:54
60 percent of Ukrainians are involved into charity, - research 11:11
Naftogaz Ready To Consider Gazprom Payment Of USD 3 Billion In 2 Stockholm Arbitration Awards 18:33
Interpol Puts Energy Commission’s Ex-Head Vovk On International Wanted List 18:45
more news
NBU To Introduce UAH 5 Coins From December 20, 2019 And UAH 10 Coins From 2020 13:19
Naftogaz Ready To Consider Gazprom Payment Of USD 3 Billion In 2 Stockholm Arbitration Awards 18:33
Court Finds Ex-MP Rozenblat Guilty Of Conflict Of Interests During Filing MP Address To National Anticorruption Committee In 2018 18:49
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 2.7% To 21.2 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 12:50
Police Investigating Road Accident Involving Children Ombudsperson Kuleba In Kyiv Region 12:57
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok