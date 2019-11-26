SBI Passes To PGO Draft Charge Papers Against MP Fedina As For Alleged Threats To Zelenskyy

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has passed to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) a draft charge papers against member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Sofia Fedina, as for alleged threats to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the prosecutor's office obtained a draft recommendation for the Verkhovna Rada as for approval of bringing Fedina to justice.

In compliance with preliminary data, on October 26, Fedina conducted an online YouTube and Facebook broadcast from Lviv in which she expressed threats of murder to Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, the PGO opened a criminal case upon statements made by Fedina against Zelenskyy.