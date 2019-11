NBU To Introduce UAH 5 Coins From December 20, 2019 And UAH 10 Coins From 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine intends to introduce coins worth UAH 5 from December 20, 2019 and UAH 10 from 2020.

This follows from the data posted on the official website of the central bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The central bank introduced UAH 1 and UAH 2 coins on April 27, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU introduced the banknote of UAH 1,000 from October 25 and withdrew coins of 1, 2 and 5 kopecks from October.