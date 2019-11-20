PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement

The Prosecutor General’s Office has in-absentia notified former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mykola Zlochevskyi of suspicion of embezzlement of state funds.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Prosecutor General, Zlochevskyi is suspected under Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure by abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code.

Riaboshapka notes that Zlochevskyi is on the wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO resumed and again stopped the investigation of the case against Zlochevskyi.