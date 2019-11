NACB In-Absentia Notifies Businessman Bakhmatiuk Of Suspicion In Case Upon Embezzlement Of UAH 1.2 Billion Of NBU 14:04

Rada To Ban Distribution Of Plastic And Oxodegradable Plastic Bags With The Width Of Up To 50 Microns From 2022 14:08

Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,011.6 Billion In October 13:56

NACB Searches Presidential Office Within Case Against Department Head Kondzelia – Sytnik 13:24