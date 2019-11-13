Prosecutor’s Office Prepares Liashko’s Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport

Prosecutor’s Office Prepares Liashko’s Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At B

The Kyiv Region Prosecutor’s Office has prepared a report on suspicion of the former head of the Radical Party faction, former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleh Liashko, of violent acts against the chairman of the Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andrii Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.

The press service of the Prosecutor's Office has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

Liashko is summoned on November 18 to the Boryspil Prosecutor's Office to receive suspicions and be interrogated.

Liashko is charged with Article 346 (threat or violence against a state or public figure) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police opened a case on Liashko’s fight with Herus at the Boryspil Airport.

On November 6, Liashko got into a fight with Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.

Liashko argued that by lowering gas prices Herus benefited only the oligarchs and Russia.

Herus called the fight a ‘show provocation’, and Liashko - the protector of the business of oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.