  Finance Ministry Attracts UAH 202.8 Billion, USD 3.8 Billion And EUR 189 Million From Government Bonds' Placement To State Budget In 10M
Finance Ministry Attracts UAH 202.8 Billion, USD 3.8 Billion And EUR 189 Million From Government Bonds’ Placement To State Budget In 10M

In the first ten months of 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted a total of UAH 202.8 billion, USD 3.8 billion and EUR 189 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first ten months of 2019, the Finance Ministry placed government bonds for UAH 202.782 billion, up 315.3% year over year.

The weighted average yield of the securities in the hryvnia made 17.5% per annum, in dollars – 6.2% per annum, and in euros – 4.6% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 65.128 billion, USD 3.478 billion, and EUR 503 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

