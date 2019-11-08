subscribe to newsletter
24.35 24.65
26.85 27.35
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Russia Disrupts Separation Of Forces In Petrovske In Donetsk Region – JFO HQ
08 November 2019, Friday, 17:36 15
Politics 2019-11-09T00:30:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Russia Disrupts Separation Of Forces In Petrovske In Donetsk Region – JFO HQ

Russia Disrupts Separation Of Forces In Petrovske In Donetsk Region – JFO HQ

Russia, Petrovske, JFO, separation of forces

Russian troops have disrupted the separation of forces in the population center of Petrovske (Donetsk region).

Press service of the Joint Forces Operation has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the enemy did not announce its readiness for the separation of forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, special representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Martin Sajdik, said that the separation of forces in Petrovske would start on November 9 at 12 p.m.

Больше новостей о: Russia Petrovske JFO separation of forces

Archive
News
CEC Purchases 16 Toyota Camry Premium Cars And 2 Toyota Corolla City For UAH 15.3 Million From Company Of Ex-MP Vasadze 18:04
ICJ Decides To Consider Ukraine’s Terrorism Financing And Racial Discrimination Claim Against Russia 17:59
SBI, PGO Question Saakashvili 17:54
MP Dubnevych Leaves Remand Prison After Paying UAH 90 Million Bail 17:48
October Inflation 0.7% 17:42
more news
In November Philip Morris substantially reduces production in Ukraine because of the notorious amendment to the bill #1049 18:15
The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine 18:40
Ukraine’s Willingness To Buy Russian Gas Directly One Of Conditions For Conclusion Of Gas Transit Contract – Gazprom 18:37
Police Open Case Upon Liashko-Herus Fight At Boryspil Airport 12:58
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
more news
NACB Closes Abuse Case Against Avakov 18:33
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
PGO Launches Internal Investigation Into Possible Loss Of Materials Related To Killing Of Law Enforcement Officers During Euromaidan 18:58
Court Grants SBI Access To Pension Fund Information About Poroshenko's Salary And Income 18:30
Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father 18:36
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok