Russia Disrupts Separation Of Forces In Petrovske In Donetsk Region – JFO HQ

Russian troops have disrupted the separation of forces in the population center of Petrovske (Donetsk region).

Press service of the Joint Forces Operation has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the enemy did not announce its readiness for the separation of forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, special representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Martin Sajdik, said that the separation of forces in Petrovske would start on November 9 at 12 p.m.