Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not attend the parliamentary hearing on the safety of journalists.

The Ukrainian News Agency’s correspondent reported from the venue of the parliamentary hearing.

Deputy Prime Minister Kyrylo Tymoshenko represented the Office of the President of Ukraine at the parliamentary hearing, but he did not speak during the hearing.

Deputy Interior Affairs Minister Anton Heraschenko represented the Ministry of Interior Affairs (he spoke at the parliamentary hearing but left before the end) and National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko represented the National Police at the parliamentary hearing.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv on Wednesday to introduce Oleksii Kucher as the new governor of Kharkiv region.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has included Ukraine on the list of five countries with the highest levels of impunity for crimes against journalists, along with the Philippines, Somalia, Peru, and Palestine.