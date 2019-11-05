Forestry Enterprise Director Sysa Suspected Of Giving Bribe Of USD 100,000 To NACB Detective Released From Remand Prison After Paying Bail Of UAH 5 Million

Forestry Enterprise Director Sysa Suspected Of Giving Bribe Of USD 100,000 To NACB Detective Released From Rem

Director of the Hutianskyi forestry enterprise in Kharkiv region, Viktor Sysa, who is suspected of giving a bribe of USD 100,000 to a detective of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has been released from the remand prison after paying the bail of UAH 5 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from one of his lawyers, Ihor Cherezov.

According to him, the bail was paid by relatives of the forestry enterprise director.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court has arrested Sysa and set the bail at UAH 5 million.