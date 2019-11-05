subscribe to newsletter
24.55 24.9
27.2 27.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Forestry Enterprise Director Sysa Suspected Of Giving Bribe Of USD 100,000 To NACB Detective Released From Remand Prison After Paying Bail Of UAH 5 Million
05 November 2019, Tuesday, 13:00 10
Politics 2019-11-05T19:50:24+02:00
Ukrainian news
Forestry Enterprise Director Sysa Suspected Of Giving Bribe Of USD 100,000 To NACB Detective Released From Rem

Forestry Enterprise Director Sysa Suspected Of Giving Bribe Of USD 100,000 To NACB Detective Released From Remand Prison After Paying Bail Of UAH 5 Million

bribe, bail, remand prison, Viktor Sysa, Sysa

Director of the Hutianskyi forestry enterprise in Kharkiv region, Viktor Sysa, who is suspected of giving a bribe of USD 100,000 to a detective of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has been released from the remand prison after paying the bail of UAH 5 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from one of his lawyers, Ihor Cherezov.

According to him, the bail was paid by relatives of the forestry enterprise director.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court has arrested Sysa and set the bail at UAH 5 million.

Больше новостей о: bribe bail remand prison Viktor Sysa Sysa

Archive
News
Cabinet Increases State Budget 2020 Revenues For Second Reading By UAH 14.2 Billion, Expenses By UAH 10 Billion 18:41
SBI Serves 5 Defense Ministry Top Officials With Suspicion Of Purchasing Low-Quality Bulletproof Vests 18:36
Justice Ministry Employees Uncover Boxes Of Hidden Correspondence – Maliuska 18:33
IFJ Includes Ukraine Among 5 Countries With Highest Levels Of Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists 18:29
Film Director Of Servant Of The People TV Serial Kiriuschenko Runs For Chair Of State Film Agency 18:26
more news
Boris Lozhkin.
"Art for life" save the lives of little Ukrainians, – Boris Lozhkin 12:13
Russia Ignores 7 Ukrainian Demands To Return 3 Captured Naval Vessels 17:49
Ukraine Starts Consuming Gas From USF 13:31
Kyivstar’s EBITDA Up 37.7% To UAH 10.7 Billion, Revenue Up 20.9% To UAH 16.6 Billion In 9M 13:38
Tarasiuk Elected New Chairman Of Energy Commission – Press Service 18:00
more news
Zelenskyy Will Pay Official Visit To Estonia Late In November 13:43
Cabinet Approves Draft State Budget For 2020 For Second Reading 13:24
Naftogaz Places 7-Year Eurobonds For USD 500 Million At 7.625% Per Annum 13:03
Freedom House Improves Internet Freedom Indicator For Ukraine From 45 To 56 Out Of 100 Points 13:08
Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI 13:11
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok