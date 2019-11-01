subscribe to newsletter
  Razumkov Signs Law Allowing HCPJ To Appoint HQCJ Members And Reducing Their Number From 16 To 12
01 November 2019, Friday, 13:35
Politics 2019-11-02T00:00:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Razumkov Signs Law Allowing HCPJ To Appoint HQCJ Members And Reducing Their Number From 16 To 12

Verkhovna Rada, HCPJ, HQCJ, Dmytro Razumkov

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has signed the law that allows the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) to appoint members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) and reduces the number of the members from 16 to 12.

This follows from the page of respective bill 1008 posted on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document enacts the judicial reform of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In particular, the law envisions a reshuffle of the HQCJ, dismissal of its current members, reduction of their number from 16 to 12, and transfer of authorities as for their appointment to the HCPJ.

Incumbent members of the HQCJ step down from office on the day the law takes effect.

The new members’ tenure will make four years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted respective bill.

On October 8, the monitoring committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) requested that the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) estimate bill 1008 on judicial reform of Zelenskyy.

