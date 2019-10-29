subscribe to newsletter
  Disengagement Of Forces In Zolote And Petrivske Will Take Place Over 3 Days – JFO Command
29 October 2019, Tuesday, 18:17
Disengagement of forces and hardware near Zolote (Luhansk region) and Petrivske (Donetsk region) will take place over a period of three days.

Volodymyr Kravchenko, the commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In general, measures involving disengagement of forces will take place over three days," he said.

According to the commander, the process of disengagement of forces is being monitored by observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), including with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Kravchenko said that the clearing of mines near Zolote would take about 30 days.

According to the JFO commander, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready to return their positions if the situation deteriorates.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will be ready to protect the civilian population if there are any provocative acts," he said.

According to Kravchenko, the media will be invited after withdrawal of troops to the disengagement area.

The commander noted that troops are being withdrawn to a distance of 1 kilometer on both sides of the contact line, primarily to allow safe opening of the Zolote checkpoint.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that disengagement of forces in Zolote and Petrivske began on Tuesday, October 29.

