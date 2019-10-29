subscribe to newsletter
29 October 2019, Tuesday
None Of Servant Of The People Members Gives Testimony To NACB In Case Upon Alleged Bribery

NACB, MP, bribery, Servant of the People party

None of the members of the Servant of the People party faction has not arrived at the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to give testimony in the case upon alleged bribery.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, it was expected that the MPs will arrive at the NACB on October 28, however, that never happened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three members of the Servant of the People party are ready to give testimony to the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) in the case upon alleged bribery.

The SACPO has opened a case upon alleged involvement of 11 members of the Servant of the People party faction in bribery.

