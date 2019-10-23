Charge d'Affaires Taylor Confirms Military Aid To Ukraine And Zelenskyy’s U.S. Visit Linked To Investigation Of Biden’s Son And Election Interference

The United States’ Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine William Taylor has confirmed that provision of American military assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official visit to Washington were linked to investigation of cases against former United States Vice President Joe Biden’s son and possible Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

Taylor confirmed this in his testimony in the United States’ House of Representatives, the full text of which was published in the Washington Post newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States House of Representatives is conducting an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on suspicion of pressuring Zelenskyy to investigate Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, a possible opponent in the upcoming United States presidential elections, for his own political benefit during a telephone conversation.