subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.05
27.35 27.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Charge d'Affaires Taylor Confirms Military Aid To Ukraine And Zelenskyy’s U.S. Visit Linked To Investigation Of Biden’s Son And Election Interference
23 October 2019, Wednesday, 18:18 9
Politics 2019-10-23T23:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Charge d'Affaires Taylor Confirms Military Aid To Ukraine And Zelenskyy’s U.S. Visit Linked To Investigation O

Charge d'Affaires Taylor Confirms Military Aid To Ukraine And Zelenskyy’s U.S. Visit Linked To Investigation Of Biden’s Son And Election Interference

election, USA, President, Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, William Taylor

The United States’ Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine William Taylor has confirmed that provision of American military assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official visit to Washington were linked to investigation of cases against former United States Vice President Joe Biden’s son and possible Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

Taylor confirmed this in his testimony in the United States’ House of Representatives, the full text of which was published in the Washington Post newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States House of Representatives is conducting an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on suspicion of pressuring Zelenskyy to investigate Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, a possible opponent in the upcoming United States presidential elections, for his own political benefit during a telephone conversation.

Больше новостей о: election USA President Joe Biden Volodymyr Zelenskyy William Taylor

Archive
News
NACB Refuses To Open Case Against Bakanov 18:33
Cabinet Revises Macro-Indicators For 2020-2022 18:30
Cabinet Approves Average Annual Hryvnia Exchange Rate At 27 UAH/USD For 2020 18:26
London Appeal Court Orders Kolomoiskyi, Other Defendants To Pay PrivatBank’s Costs Totaling GBP 10.9 Million By November 12 18:21
Charge d'Affaires Taylor Confirms Military Aid To Ukraine And Zelenskyy’s U.S. Visit Linked To Investigation Of Biden’s Son And Election Interference 18:18
more news
Level Of Air Pollution In Ukraine Within Permissible Norm - Ecology Ministry 17:54
There Is No Excess Of Level Of Carbon Dioxide In Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration 18:41
NACB Opens Case Into Alleged Official Negligence Of Poroshenko 18:00
Agrarian Policy Ex-Minister Kutovyi Killed In Air Crash 19:22
SBU Detains Ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko On Suspicion Of High Treason 17:46
more news
SBU Detains Ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko On Suspicion Of High Treason 17:46
PGO Dismisses Special Investigations Department Head Horbatiuk 18:10
NACB Opens Case Into Alleged Official Negligence Of Poroshenko 18:00
Agrarian Policy Ex-Minister Kutovyi Killed In Air Crash 19:22
SBU Refuses To Open Case Under Arakhamia's Appeal Stating Anti-Steinmeier Formula Protesters Are Being Paid 13:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok