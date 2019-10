SACPO Starts Investigating Alleged Taking Of Bribes By MPs From Servant Of The People

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has opened a criminal case upon alleged taking of bribes by members of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the SACPO.

NACB detectives are urged to carry out a pre-trial investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, states that mentally disturbed people are among members of the Servant of the People party.