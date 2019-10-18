subscribe to newsletter
  • The Verkhovna Rada will consider the appeal of journalists about pressure put on the media by Shevtsov and Degrik
18 October 2019, Friday, 15:20 336
Politics 2019-10-19T01:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
The Verkhovna Rada will consider the appeal of journalists about pressure put on the media by Shevtsov and Degrik

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech will consider the appeal of journalists regarding pressure put on the media by the deputy head of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police Yevgeny Shevtsov and his wife Elena Degrik. This was announced during the committee meeting on Wednesday, October 16, by its chairman Nestor Shufrych.

“We need to appeal to the committee. If there is an appeal, we will consider it,” said Nestor Shufrych.

Evgeny Shevtsov appears in scandals related to limiting the freedom of speech and harassment of journalists. It all started in the summer of 2018, when Shevtsov was trying to get a leadership position in the State Bureau of Investigation. Journalists found out that there had been violations in the work of the commission, and the names of some candidates had been agreed in advance.

According to other investigations by journalists, Shevtsov and his wife Elena Degrik lead a luxurious lifestyle and engage in business that is banned in Ukraine, withdrawingillegal money abroad, in particular to the Russian Federation.

At the end of July 2019, in response to Shevtsov’s lawsuit,the Pechersky district court of Kiev blocked 18 Internet sites that published critical materials about the top police officer and his wife, in particular blogs.korrespondent.net, Enigma, informator.news and others. Judge Serhii Vovk justified his decision with the fact that these media are featured in the case involving extortion and act as “material evidence”.

In connection with Shevtsov’s pressure on journalists, the SBI looked into the case of the policeman. The chairman of the bureau Roman Truba promised to investigate the policeman’s activities.

"I will inquire who the criminal proceedings are filed against, and I will communicate with the Prosecutor General to redirect the proceedings to the investigators of the SBI," said Truba during a briefing on October 10.
