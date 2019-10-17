subscribe to newsletter
  • Rada Adopts Bill Abolishing Military Ranks Of Praporshchik And Midshipman
17 October 2019, Thursday, 18:14 13
The parliament has adopted a bill that provides for abolishing the military ranks of praporshchik [warrant officer] and midshipman.

The bill No. 0906 was approved by 278 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill, the first reading of which was adopted by the previous parliament, is aimed at creating a professional sergeant corps in Ukraine similar to those in member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Besides, it provides for replacement of regiment with brigade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament recently adopted a bill that allows military personnel to be stripped of their ranks if they leave their military units or stations without permission.

