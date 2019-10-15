Supreme Court Upholds Varchenko’s Appointment As SBI First Deputy Director Despite Not Reaching Minimum Required Age Of 35

Supreme Court Upholds Varchenko’s Appointment As SBI First Deputy Director Despite Not Reaching Minimum Requir

The cassation administrative court of the Supreme Court has ruled that the appointment of Olha Varchenko as the first deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was legal despite not reaching the minimum age of 35 that was required to participate in the competition for the post.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The relevant court complaint was filed by the former head of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Vovk, who was also a another participant of the competition.

Vovk asked the court to cancel the appointment of Varchenko, arguing that she had no right to participate in the competition because she had not reached the minimum required age of 35 when the competition began.

Varchenko was born on November 2, 1981.

The court’s decision is final and not subject to appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the competition commission elected Varchenko as the first deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation on November 16, 2017.

Before then, she was the head of the process management division of the department for investigating especially important economic cases at the Prosecutor-General’s Office.