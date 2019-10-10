Zelenskyy Denies Meeting U.S. Businessman Kislin Allegedly Involved In Money Laundering By Yanukovych's Accomplices

Zelenskyy Denies Meeting U.S. Businessman Kislin Allegedly Involved In Money Laundering By Yanukovych's Accomp

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied having a meeting with Ukrainian-born American businessman, Sam Kislin, whose company is allegedly involved in money laundering by accomplices of former president Viktor Yanukovych.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy supposed that Kislin could enter the same room with him and see him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, some mass media reported that in September, Zelenskyy had met with Kislin during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly.