Zelenskyy Denies Meeting U.S. Businessman Kislin Allegedly Involved In Money Laundering By Yanukovych's Accomplices

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied having a meeting with Ukrainian-born American businessman, Sam Kislin, whose company is allegedly involved in money laundering by accomplices of former president Viktor Yanukovych.\r\nThe President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nZelenskyy supposed that Kislin could enter the same room with him and see him.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, some mass media reported that in September, Zelenskyy had met with Kislin during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n