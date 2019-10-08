Cabinet Instructs Naftogaz, Energy Ministry, Energy Commission To Ensure Gas Imports From EU Into Moldova Without Gazprom Participation From 2020

Cabinet Instructs Naftogaz, Energy Ministry, Energy Commission To Ensure Gas Imports From EU Into Moldova With

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company, the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission) to ensure import of natural gas from the European Union into Moldova without the participation of the Gazprom gas company (Russia) from January 1, 2020.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers directive No. 921-r dated September 29, 2019, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the directive, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed them to take all necessary measures to ensure supply of natural gas to the city of Mohyliv-Podilskyi (Vinnytsia region), which is located on the border with Moldova, in order to resolve the issue of import of Moldovan gas from the European Union without Gazprom’s participation.

This directive also applies to the Ukrainian gas transmission system’s operator, Ukrtransgaz, the Vinnytsiagaz joint-stock company, and the Vinnytsia regional administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, The European Commission’s Vice President for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic has said that the next round of Ukraine-Russia-European Union trilateral talks on transit of Russian natural gas will take place on October 28, 2019.

Ukrtransgaz and the Moldovan-Russian gas transmission system operator, Moldovagaz, intend to launch a new route for importing natural gas from Romania on January 1, 2020.

Ukrtransgaz has also proposed that Moldova create its own gas insurance reserve in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities.

Ukrtransgaz operates 12 underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of 30.95 billion cubic meters.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns 100% of the shares in the Ukrtransgaz public joint-stock company.