  • 5 Killed, 3 Hospitalized As Result Of Crash Landing Of Cargo Plane In Lviv Region
04 October 2019, Friday, 12:51 67
5 Killed, 3 Hospitalized As Result Of Crash Landing Of Cargo Plane In Lviv Region

A total of five people were killed and three were hospitalized as a result of the crash landing of Antonov AN-12 cargo plane belonging to Kyiv-based Ukraine Air-Alliance company in Lviv region.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from spokesperson for the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) in Lviv region.

The plane crash landed at 7:29 a.m.

There were eight people aboard of the plane.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the cargo plane crash landed in Lviv region.

Больше новостей о: plane plane crash Lviv Region An-12 crash landing cargo plane Ukraine Air-Alliance

