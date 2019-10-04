5 Killed, 3 Hospitalized As Result Of Crash Landing Of Cargo Plane In Lviv Region

A total of five people were killed and three were hospitalized as a result of the crash landing of Antonov AN-12 cargo plane belonging to Kyiv-based Ukraine Air-Alliance company in Lviv region.\r\nUkrainian News agency learnt this from spokesperson for the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) in Lviv region.\r\nThe plane crash landed at 7:29 a.m.\r\nThere were eight people aboard of the plane.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the cargo plane crash landed in Lviv region.