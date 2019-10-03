SACPO Requesting Anticorruption Court To Arrest Ex-MP Mykytas Suspected Of Embezzlement Of UAH 82 Million Of National Guard

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) is requesting the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest former member of the Ukrainian Parliament \/ former president of the UkrBud state-owned construction corporation, Maksym Mykytas, who is suspected of embezzlement of UAH 82 million of the National Guard.\r\nPress service of the SACPO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, 2019, the court arrested former National Guard commander, Yurii Allerov, and set the bail at UAH 4.8 million.