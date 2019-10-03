subscribe to newsletter
25 25.65
27.2 28.05
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • SACPO Requesting Anticorruption Court To Arrest Ex-MP Mykytas Suspected Of Embezzlement Of UAH 82 Million Of National Guard
03 October 2019, Thursday, 13:07 10
Politics 2019-10-04T01:30:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
SACPO Requesting Anticorruption Court To Arrest Ex-MP Mykytas Suspected Of Embezzlement Of UAH 82 Million Of N

SACPO Requesting Anticorruption Court To Arrest Ex-MP Mykytas Suspected Of Embezzlement Of UAH 82 Million Of National Guard

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) is requesting the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest former member of the Ukrainian Parliament / former president of the UkrBud state-owned construction corporation, Maksym Mykytas, who is suspected of embezzlement of UAH 82 million of the National Guard.

Press service of the SACPO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, 2019, the court arrested former National Guard commander, Yurii Allerov, and set the bail at UAH 4.8 million.

Больше новостей о: arrest National Guard embezzlement SACPO Maksym Mykytas Ukrbud High Anti-Corruption Court

Archive
News
Council Of Europe Secretary General Pejcinovic Buric Concerned Over Judicial Reform Of Zelenskyy 18:55
NSDC Ex-Secretary Danyliuk: Bohdan Should Resign Due To Conflict Of Interest 18:51
SBI Investigating 12 Cases Against Poroshenko 18:47
Riaboshapka Signs Order Reprimanding Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko 18:44
Zelenskyy Names Danylov NSDC Secretary 18:40
more news
Kuchma’s Press Service Publishes Agreed Text Of Steinmeier Formula 13:08
PGO Investigating Issuance Of Hungarian, Romanian, Polish And Russian Passports To Residents Of Western, Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 12:54
Putin Not Ruling Out Conclusion Of 1-Year Gas Transit Contract If Ukraine Unable To Introduce European Legislation Before 2020 18:34
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Will Take Part In Forum Of Regions In Zhytomyr On October 4 18:31
Approval Of Steinmeier Formula By Ukraine Russia’s Requirement For Normandy Format Summit – MP Yaremenko 13:05
more news
Kuchma’s Press Service Publishes Agreed Text Of Steinmeier Formula 13:08
PGO Investigating Issuance Of Hungarian, Romanian, Polish And Russian Passports To Residents Of Western, Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 12:54
Zelenskyy Names Danylov NSDC Secretary 18:40
European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Holos Calling On Zelenskyy To Explain Steinmeier Formula At Rada 12:58
Zelenskyy Meets With All Chairpersons Of Rada Factions On Wednesday – Arakhamia 13:02
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok