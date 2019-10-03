SACPO Requesting Anticorruption Court To Arrest Ex-MP Mykytas Suspected Of Embezzlement Of UAH 82 Million Of National Guard

SACPO Requesting Anticorruption Court To Arrest Ex-MP Mykytas Suspected Of Embezzlement Of UAH 82 Million Of N

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) is requesting the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest former member of the Ukrainian Parliament / former president of the UkrBud state-owned construction corporation, Maksym Mykytas, who is suspected of embezzlement of UAH 82 million of the National Guard.

Press service of the SACPO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, 2019, the court arrested former National Guard commander, Yurii Allerov, and set the bail at UAH 4.8 million.