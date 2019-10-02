subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Meets With All Chairpersons Of Rada Factions On Wednesday – Arakhamia
02 October 2019, Wednesday
Zelenskyy Meets With All Chairpersons Of Rada Factions On Wednesday – Arakhamia

Zelenskyy Meets With All Chairpersons Of Rada Factions On Wednesday – Arakhamia

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, states that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with all chairpersons of the parliamentary factions on Wednesday.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, he said that the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his faction also were discussing the Steinmeier Formula.

He said among the meeting participants there were Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, and other Presidential Office employees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the agreement of the Steinmeier Formula at the official level.

