01 October 2019, Tuesday, 18:10 10
Razumkov To Resign As Chair Of Servant Of The People Party

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson, Dmytro Razumkov, intends to resign as chairperson of the Servant of the People political party.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Indeed, we talked about this before, that it is not very correct when the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada is also the chairperson of the party. I think that there will be changes in the party’s leadership,” Razumkov said.

The speaker noted that he himself initiated this issue.

The party intends to hold a congress before the end of November.

The Servant of the People will also consider changing the charter, structure, leadership, and preparation for local election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada elected Dmytro Razumkov as chairperson of the parliament.

