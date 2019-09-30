NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is requesting the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to investigate declaration in 2015-2016 of false information by former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Danyliuk.

Press service of the NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Danyliuk mentioned false information about a residential house and a land plot that belong to him and his spouse.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the NACB opened a criminal case upon declaration of false information for over UAH 14 million by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Nestor Shufrych.