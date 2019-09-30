subscribe to newsletter
23.95 24.3
26.1 26.6
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016
30 September 2019, Monday, 13:15 12
Politics 2019-09-30T16:03:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016

NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is requesting the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to investigate declaration in 2015-2016 of false information by former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Danyliuk.

Press service of the NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Danyliuk mentioned false information about a residential house and a land plot that belong to him and his spouse.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the NACB opened a criminal case upon declaration of false information for over UAH 14 million by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Nestor Shufrych.

Больше новостей о: NACB NSDC declaration Oleksandr Danyliuk NACP

Archive
News
Buzina Murder Suspect Medvedko Joins NACB Public Oversight Council 18:13
"Memory March" for the Babi Yar victims has been held in Kyiv, - Lozhkin 13:34
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016 13:15
more news
70th anniversary of the PRC. How China has grown in global rankings 11:48
"Memory March" for the Babi Yar victims has been held in Kyiv, - Lozhkin 13:34
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
Cabinet Suggesting Rada Legalize Gambling 13:03
more news
Honcharuk Triggers Unification Of All Land Databases 13:07
Cabinet Suggesting Rada Legalize Gambling 13:03
NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016 13:15
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok