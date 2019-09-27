subscribe to newsletter
27 September 2019, Friday, 16:48 11
Politics
Ukrainian news
The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to reduce road deaths by 30% in 2020, - Lavreniuk

The Ministry of Infrastructure intends to reduce road deaths by one third next year. The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine IuriiLavreniuksaid this on the TV channel NEWSONE.

"We are approaching the solution of this problem on a large-scale and comprehensive basis. We have an ambitious goal - by 2020 to reduce the death rate on roads by 30%", IuriiLavrenyuk said.

He also added:"more than 3,5 thousand people die on roads annually in Ukraine. This is more than war in the East takes!".

According to IuriiLavreniuk, the Ministry’s program, in addition to the construction of new roads, involves in particular a number of measures, the amount of financing that will increase.

"In the State Road Fund, 5% is provided for ensuring road safety. These are considerable funds, this year 2 billion UAH, next year - 4 billion UAH. Circular intersections, safety islands, "smart" traffic lights, illuminated pedestrian crossings according to new state building standards, where not just a "zebra" is drawn, but they are raised. These measures on new constructed roads will reduce mortality", he said.

At the same time, IuriiLavreniukemphasized that due to the implementation of this program "in the case of stable financing of road construction in 3-5 years we will see significant changes".
