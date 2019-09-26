subscribe to newsletter
  • National TV Council Revokes Digital Broadcasting Licenses Of 112 Ukraine TV Channel
26 September 2019, Thursday, 17:27 14
Politics 2019-09-27T00:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting revoked the digital broadcasting licenses of 112 Ukraine TV channel.

The TV channel said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting has made an unprecedented decision - it has revoked 112 Ukraine of its digital broadcasting licenses," the statement reads.

The TV channel claims that terms of office of a number of members of the National TV Council expired since July 2019 and the National TV Council is not competent.

During the meeting of the National TV Council, it was noted that this decision was made in connection with the incompatibility of 112 Ukraine with the television channel’s program concept for five years.

In turn, 112 Ukraine 35 times submitted to the National TV Council an application to change the program concept.

“Our last statement was sent on May 18, 2018, it has been with the National TV Council for more than a year and has not yet been considered,” TV channel lawyer Vasyl Smetana emphasized during the meeting.

At the same time, the channel will continue its work in satellite mode, on cable television and on the Internet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Court of Appeal refused to oblige the National TV Council to renew the license of 112 Ukraine TV channel.

The Verkhovna Rada also intends to allow members of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting to fulfill their duties after the expiration of their term until the appointment of new members.

Больше новостей о: TV channel 112 Ukraine license National TV Council digital broadcasting licenses

