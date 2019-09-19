The European Federation of Journalists has condemned the actions of one of the leaders of the National Police

The European Federation of Journalists (the EFJ) has strongly condemned the actions of one of the leaders of the National Police of Ukraine, such as blocking 17 Ukrainian Internet resources, and called on the Ukrainian authorities to observe European legal standards of freedom of expression.

As EFJ press service reports , EFJ Secretary General Ricardo Gutierrez has made this announcement.

"I am very concerned that a number of online information sources are unexpectedly blocked in Ukraine. Even more troubling is the fact that publishers are unable to defend their rights in appeal proceedings, due to the delaying tactics of some judges and prosecutors. Such judgments have a very negative impact on the level of freedom of expression in the country and on the country’s image on the world stage," - added Ricardo Gutiérrez.

The blocked sites and platforms include the news portal Korrespondent.net, enigma.ua, trident-ua.info, informator.news and others.

To recap, on July 23, the judge Serhii Vovk deliver a judgment obliging the Ukrainian Internet providers and mobile operators to block 18 internet media resources.

The blocking of these media was initiated by the deputy chief of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police Yevgeny Shevtsov. At these information sites, materials had been published devoted to the business of Shevtsov’s wife - Alena Degrik, whose companies were the parties in a number of criminal cases.

In addition, as journalists of the "Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) with Denis Bigus" program found out, Shevtsov spouses were suspected of laundering illegal income and withdrawing funds to Russia. Mind journalists wrote that "Leo" payment system, which Shevtsov’s wife Alena Degrik works with, is one of the stakeholders of Tyme payment system, whose activity was banned in Ukraine by the Security Service of Ukraine. Also, journalists of the TV channel "1+1" Alexander Dubinsky and Yevgeny Plinski found during their own investigation that Degrik could be involved in the operations of the payment system that runs in the occupied Donbass territory.

Also, a journalistic investigations project ACAB also wrote about Shevtsov. The Facebook group of the project posted photos of the car, the house, and the apartment which allegedly belong to the police officer and his wife.