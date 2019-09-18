SBI Launched Investigation Into Fact Of Portnov’s Threats To PGO Prosecutor Bozhko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched an investigation into the fact of threats of former deputy head of the Yanukovych's Presidential Administration, Andrii Portnov, to prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Oleksandr Bozhko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

It was established that in his personal letter conversation with prosecutor Bozhko, Portnov threatened him using coarse language.

In particular, the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration was concerned over the fact that the prosecutor had for a long time refused to dismiss a criminal case against Portnov.

As a result, the prosecutor dismissed the case only early in September.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, early in September, the PGO dismissed the criminal investigation into alleged threats of Portnov to former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Party of Regions, Inna Bohoslovska.