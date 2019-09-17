Law Enforcement Authorities Solve Murder Of Caparol Ukraine’s Director Zmozhnyi In Kyiv Region

Law enforcement authorities have solved the murder of the Caparol Ukraine company’s Director Pavlo Zmozhnyi in Kyiv region.

The press service of the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kyiv regional prosecutor's office, together with the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region, has detained members of a criminal organization that engages in contract killings. In particular, members of this criminal gang killed the director of the German-based Caparol concern’s Ukrainian company in 2016," the press service said in the statement.

The suspected organizers and perpetrators of the entrepreneur’s murder were detained on Tuesday, September 17.

According to the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office, there is reasonable suspicion that these people committed another contract murder in January 2019.

The investigation is continuing and measures are being taken to detain all members of the criminal organization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police began investigating the murder of the director of the Caparol paint and varnish production company (Krushynka, Vasylkivskyi district of Kyiv region) on June 20, 2016.