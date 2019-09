President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is planning to give a press conference in October.

The President of Ukraine said this in a reply to respective question by the Ukrainian News Agency.

He could not call the exact date.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during her appointment as the spokesperson for the President, Yuliya Mendel promised that Zelenskyy would give a press conference dedicated to the first 100 days of his being on the post.