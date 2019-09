National Police First Deputy Chairperson Abroskin Refutes His Dismissal

First deputy chairperson of the National Police, Viyacheslav Abroskin, has refuted his dismissal.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted he was paying a business trip to Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 11, press service of the National Police reported that Head of the National Police, Serhii Kniazev, dismissed his first deputy Abroskin.