U.S. Special Envoy Volker, OSCE Chairman-In-Office Lajcak To Attend Yalta European Strategy Forum On September 14

U.S. Special Envoy Volker, OSCE Chairman-In-Office Lajcak To Attend Yalta European Strategy Forum On September

The United States’ Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker and the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) / Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajcak will visit Ukraine on September 14 to attend the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum.

The press service of YES announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk will open the second plenary day of the 16th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) with a speech on the new Ukrainian government’s economic reform strategy," the statement said.

The other speakers at the forum on September 14 are Britain’s Minister of State for Europe Christopher Pincher, former British prime minister (1997-2007) Tony Blair, and former president of Colombia (2010-2018) and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Juan Manuel Santos Calderon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will open the YES forum on September 13.