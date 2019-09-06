Court Frees From Imprisonment DPR Ex-Militant Guarding Wreckage Of Downed Malaysia Airlines Plane

A court has freed from imprisonment and sentenced to five years on parole former militant of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic", guarding the wreckage of the downed plane of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The convict, a native of Yenakieve (Donetsk region) Oleksandr Nevedrov, was detained in early February this year in Toretsk.

The convict has two minor children and is a visually impaired, third group, since March 2018.

Given that Nevedrov was on probation, the court summarized the sentences and sentenced him to five years in prison.

At that, the court released the convict from serving a sentence with a probation period of three years.

At that, the convicted person has to periodically notify the probation authority of his whereabouts.

The verdict was handed down at the end of August this year and has not been appealed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, the Kyiv Court of Appeal released former head of the air defense division of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) / a witness in case upon the downing of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing in Donbas in July 2014, Vladimir Tsemakh.