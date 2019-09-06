Prosecutor's Office Informs Secretary Of Boryspil City Council Hodunok About Suspicion Of Beating Activist

The prosecutor's office of Kyiv region has informed secretary of the Boryspil City Council (Kyiv region), Yaroslav Hodunok, about suspicion of beating an activist.\r\nUkrainian News agency learnt this from press secretary of the prosecutor's office of Kyiv region, Mariyana Haiyovska.\r\nHodunok was served with the charge papers on Friday, September 6.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hodunok denies beating the activist.\r\nEarlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Hodunok a crook and ousted him from a meeting.