05 September 2019, Thursday, 18:13 26
Information About Interrogation Of Tsemakh With Participation Of Netherlands Confidential – PGO

The information about alleged participation of representatives from the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the interrogation of Vladimir Tsemakh, the former head of the air defense division of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) / a witness in the case upon downing of the Malaysia Airlines’ Boeing in Donetsk region in July 2014, is strictly confidential.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from First Deputy Prosecutor General, Dmytro Storozhuk.

Therefore, Storozhuk neither refuted nor confirmed the information about the alleged questioning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal has released Tsemakh.

