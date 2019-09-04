Ukraine Makes Last IMF Payment Under Stand By Program Of USD 156.4 Million

Ukraine paid the last payment of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the stand by program of USD 156.4 million.

The press service of the NBU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine made the last payment on the stand-by program launched with the International Monetary Fund in 2014. The last payment amounted to USD 156.4 million in equivalent," the NBU said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on a new stand by program, which focuses on continuing financial consolidation and reducing inflation, as well as reforms to strengthen tax administration, the financial sector and the energy sector.