Population Buys USD 97 Million In Foreign Currency More Than Sells In August

In August, the population bought USD 97 million in foreign currency more than sold.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the cash foreign exchange market, the net purchase of currency by the population has exceeded the sale.

In August, the population sold USD 1,327.2 million and bought USD 1,424.2 million.

Thus, in August, the population bought currency USD 97 million more than sold.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the population sold currency for USD 9.592 billion, and bought USD 11.073 billion.

Thus, at the end of last year, the population sold by USD 1.481 billion more than it bought.