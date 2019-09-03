Court Upholds Arrest Of Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak’s Assistant Ovdienko With Bail Set At UAH 4 Million

Court Upholds Arrest Of Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak’s Assistant Ovdienko With Bail Set At UA

The Chernihiv Appeal Court has upheld the arrest of an assistant of deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons, Yurii Hrymchak, Ihor Ovdienko, with the bail set at UAH 4 million.

This follows from the press service of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have detained Hrymchak and his assistant suspected of embezzlement of USD 1.1 million.