Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Launch Preparation For Big Privatization Before December 1

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to launch the preparation for the big privatization before December 1.

The President of Ukraine said this at a Monday meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, Verkhovna Rada and law enforcers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that the sale of the first enterprise of that sort is expected to take place on April 1, 2020.

At the same time, Zelenskyy told Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, and Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, that he was expecting the Parliament to prepare the bill on cancellation of the current list of large state-owned enterprises not subjected to privatization, and the Government to prepare a new list of that sort.

Besides, Zelenskyy urged the Cabinet to pass at least 500 enterprises to the State Property Fund (SPF) via the ProZorro procurement system before December 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet to submit the bill on legalization of gambling to the Verkhovna Rada before October 1, and the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the bill before December.