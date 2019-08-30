Zelenskyy Will Pay Official Visit To Poland And Take Part In Events On Occasion Of 80th Anniversary Of WWII Start

Zelenskyy Will Pay Official Visit To Poland And Take Part In Events On Occasion Of 80th Anniversary Of WWII St

On August 31 – September 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will stay on an official visit in the Republic of Poland and take part in the events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War Two.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 31, the President of Ukraine will meet with President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and Marshal of the Senate Stanislaw Karczewski, and with representatives of the Polish business circles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy was planning to meet with President of the United States Donald Trump in Warsaw, however, the latter cancelled his visit to Poland over a threat of a hurricane in Florida.