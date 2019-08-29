In the situation around “Motor Sich”, Ukraine should take care of its own national interests, - expert

Ukraine has to resolve the US-China conflict over the sale of "Motor Sich", Zaporizhzhia manufacturer of engines for airplanes, so that the operations do not close down, but operateon 100% power.

This was stated by political expert Volodymyr Fesenko, commenting on the situation around the sale of "Motor Sich".

"In this conflict, we must find the optimal balance of interests. We cannot just follow someone’s instructions. We cannot repeat the mistakes that were made 20 years ago when the Bushehrcontract was cancelled. In the situation around "Motor Sich", Ukraine should take care of its own national interests", - political expert Volodymyr Fesenko is convinced.

"Another thing Ukrainian political leadership should take into account is how the projection of this decision will affect future decisions about Donbas and the Crimea, where the position of major players may also not coincide with the interests of Ukraine. That is why we should manifest entirely Ukrainian-centric steps, placing a premium on our own interests without departing from declared goals", - the expe rt added.

"If Ukraine is unable to cope with this challenge and attract investments, the plant may turn into a junk heap, as it has already happened to many others in Zaporizhzhia, "AvtoZaz" or "Aluminum Combine" in particular. On this account, the investment package from the Middle Kingdom offers a great value," - Fesenko summed up.