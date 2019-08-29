Servant Of The People, Opposition Platform, Batkivschyna, European Solidarity, Holos Create Factions In Rada

The Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association, European Solidarity, Holos parties have created factions in the Verkhovna Rada.

Dmytro Razumkov, the chairman of the first meeting of the Rada, has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Servant of the People faction has included 254 parliamentarians chaired by David Arakhamia.

Oleksandr Korniyenko was elected the first deputy chairman of the faction.

Besides, 15 deputy chairmen of the faction were elected: Vadym Strunevych, Halyna Yanchenko, Maksym Tkachenko, Roman Mulyk, Yevheniia Kravchuk, Yurii Kysil, Yurii Misiahin, Artem Voitenko, Olha Savchenko, Dmytro Solomchuk, Pavlo Sushko, Pavlo Khalymona, Yurii Riabchenkov, Olena Shuliak and Mykola Tyschenko.

The Opposition Platform faction has 44 members so far, with Yurii Boiko and Vadym Rabinovych elected as co-chairmen.

The Batkivschyna faction has included 25 parliamentarians led by Yulia Tymoshenko, and Serhii Sobolev was elected deputy chairman.

The European Solidarity faction, co-chaired by Artur Herasymov and Iryna Heraschenko, consists of 27 members.

The Holos faction includes 17 members headed by the party leader Serhii Rakhmanin, and deputy chairman Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Besides, the For the Future parliamentary group has been created in the Parliament co-chaired by Viktor Bondar and Taras Batenko, it has included 23 members.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People faction obtained coalition rights in the Rada.