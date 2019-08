Court Releases RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi On His Own Recognizance

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has released director of the RIA Novosti Ukraine, Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, on his own recognizance.

Respective decision was taken on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court satisfied the appeal of the Vyshynskyi’s lawyers and replaced his arrest with his own recognizance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vyshynskyi says he is not ready for an exchange for Ukrainians held hostage in the Russian Federation.