Court In Crimea Releases Crimean Tatar Activist Bekirov – Lawyer

A court in the Russian-annexed Crimea has released from custody Crimean Tatar activist Edem Bekirov.

Lawyer Mykola Polozov has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Polozov, the Bekirov’s arrest was revised for an undertaking to appear.

He added that even the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on taking urgent measures has not been fulfilled in full.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 8, the Supreme Court of Crimea prolonged the arrest of Bekirov on October 11.