Zelenskyy: Russia's Reinstatement In G8 Possible After Return Of Crimea, Termination Of Donbas War And Release Of Political Prisoners

Zelenskyy: Russia's Reinstatement In G8 Possible After Return Of Crimea, Termination Of Donbas War And Release

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that reinstatement of the G8 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the United States and the Russian Federation) is possible only after return of the Russia-annexed Crimea, termination of the war in Donbas and release of over 1,000 Ukrainian political prisoners and seamen.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He notes that since March 2014, when Russia’s participation in the G8 was suspended, nothing has changed: Ukraine's Crimea is still occupied by Russia and the war in Donbas is still underway.

The President also thanked the countries who continue supporting Ukraine in protecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

With the respective post on Facebook, Zelenskyy responded to the statements made by President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and President of the United States Donald Trump on possible return of Russia to the G8.

President Macron noted that a mandatory precondition for Russia to return to G8 would be looking for a solution as for Ukraine.

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said the return of Russia to G8 premature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2017, the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States) decided to suspend Russia’s participation in G8 after the annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by Russia.